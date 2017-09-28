Boston United have to respect AFC Mansfield to avoid potential ‘banana skin’ - McGuire

Jamie McGuire believes Boston United have to focus on doing their own job correctly to avoid the potential ‘banana skin’ of AFC Mansfield.

The Pilgrims midfielder has been on both sides of a cup upset, and believes nothing can be taken for granted if his side want to progress at the Forest Town Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“You’ve got to respect the opposition,” he said.

“I’ve been on a losing side against teams leagues below us and I’ve been the underdog as well and won.

“I know what it’s about. It’s all about Boston, we have to concentrate on doing our jobs properly.

“We need to make it all about Boston. It’ll be a good FA Cup tie and one I’m looking forward to.”

McGuire left Mansfield Town in the summer and still works for the Stags’ youth set-up.

His connections in Mansfield means he knows plenty about the Bulls, whose squad includes ex-United players Matt Wilson, Connor Smythe and James Cullingworth plus former youth teamer Cameron Dear.

One-time Stags keeper Jason White and Jonathan D’Laryea, previously with North Ferriby and Gainsborough, are also in the squad.

And while the Northern Counties East League Premier Division side may play at the same level as Haughmond, who the Pilgrims beat 5-0 away in a replay in the previous round, McGuire expects AFC to be a tougher prospect.

“It’s another banana skin,” McGuire added.

“I know a lot of peope in Mansfield and I’ve just finished with the first team there.

“I know four or five of their players who have dropped down the divisions and it’s going to be a tough game.

“It’s a one-off but we need to make it all about us.

“It’s not far away so I’m looking forward to our fans coming down, hopefully we can have a good following.”