Boston United keeper Willis gives a case for the defence

George Willis has given the thumbs up to his Boston United defence.

The Pilgrims keeper kept his sixth competitive clean sheet of the season in Saturday’s FA Cup stalemate at Chorley.

And despite United finding themselves at the wrong end of the National League North table, the Pilgrims number one is adamant that the club will come good.

A total of 10 different players have lined up in the backline in front of Willis in just 20 matches so far this campaign, but the summer signing believes that the squad is moving in the right direction.

“It’s been a tough one because of the chopping and changing,” he said. “When you lose a few games there’s something wrong.

“But anyone who plays just slots in. We’ve got some fantastic players in there.

“In terms of how good they are, excellent. But everyone in that changing room is excellent.

“We just need to get that game plan right, tweak it and get the wins in the league.”