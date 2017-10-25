Boston United loanee Muggleton wants to show he is more than a long-throw specialist

Sam Muggleton is ready to show Boston United fans that he is more than just a long throw specialist.

With Jan Yeomans serving a three-match suspension, the 21-year-old left sided player has joined the Pilgrims on a month’s loan from York City, making his first start of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Curzon Ashton.

Jack Thomas and Morgan Penfold.

And although his long delivery from the sidelines could be a useful attacking option, the former Gillingham and Barnet defender says he has more strings to his bow.

“I need to get fit but hopefully I can prove to people it’s not just all I’ve got,” said the son of former Leicester City and Celtic keeper Carl Muggleton.

“It’s something as a team you have to work on.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of goals (from throws).”

Striker Morgan Penfold, 18, also made his Pilgrims debut on Saturday after joining on a youth loan from Peterborough United.

“We’ve been looking for somebody who can give us more going forward,” manager Adam Murray said.

“Morgan’s a talent and thought highly of at Peterborough.”

Boston had also extended Jack Thomas’ loan stay from Mansfield Town for a further month, but yesterday the midfielder was recalled by his parent club.

Striker Tyrell Waite has extended his loan spell into a second month with Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side Matlock Town.