Boston United look to make McGowan move permanent

Boston United are hoping to sign Brad McGowan on a permanent basis this week.

Yesterday saw the defender complete his loan spell from fellow National League North side Alfreton Town.

And Adam Murray has revealed the two sides have agreed, in principle, for McGowan to become a Pilgrim.

“We’re trying to get it done on a permanent basis,” Murray said.

“We’ve agreed it, both parties, we just need to get it signed and sealed.”

Murray hopes to have McGowan available in time for Tuesday’s FA Cup replay at Haughmond, who snatched a 1-1 draw at the Jakemans Stadium yesterday.

And despite bringing in midfielder Jack Thomas and defender Liam Wakefield, the United boss is still eyeing more changes.

“Brad is a proper centre half. If we can get him tied down and get in another centre half to make us more solid that will be a good thing,” he added.

“He knows what it takes. He’s used to going to work and then training.

“He’s used to 1,000 balls in the box and then defending them and clearing his lines.”

Jack Cowgill left the club this week after following Tom Batchelor in telling Murray he no-longer wanted to be part of the squad.

Murray said: “I didn’t see it coming in terms of the decision that was made.

“We took a lot of players from higher-up leagues who we thought had a lot of potential and a hunger to push themselves on again.

“The bit we gambled on was getting used to the non-league mentality, training at 7pm at night and stuff like that.

“We’ve had some who haven’t been able to get their heads round that and it’s cost us.

“I’m not blaming Jack for the goals we’ve conceded, but we have conceded a lot of goals and that needs changing.”

As he was under contract for the season, United will hold Cowgill’s registration.

If he wishes to find another club then the Pilgrims will have to consent.

Reflecting on yesterday’s draw with the Mond, who play three divisions below United, Murray added: “How we haven’t won, I don’t know.

“The second goal was a must for us. You felt a relief when they scored the first one.

“But a more confident team goes and finishes that off.

“We conceded an absolutely horrendous goal again. We have to take our chances.

“We just need a break or a spark from somewhere.”