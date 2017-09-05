Boston United look to settle old scores against North Ferriby

Boston United will face North Ferriby for the first time since their play-off heartbreak tonight.

The Pilgrims host the Villagers - who currently sit bottom of the table - at the Jakemans Stadium this evening, looking to pick up their first National League North success in five matches.

In May last year Boston earned a 2-0 home success in the first-leg of their play-off semi-final, only to see that wiped out by a 3-0 reverse north of the Humber four days later.

Ferriby went on to win promotion but returned to the division this summer.

Boston signed Taron Hare from Ferriby in the close season, with keeper Ross Durrant moving in the opposite direction.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.