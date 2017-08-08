Boston United make four changes

Adam Murray has made four changes to his Boston United squad ahead of tonight's clash against Alfreton Town.

The Pilgrims boss is expecting a reaction following the weekend's 4-0 defeat at Southport.

Tom Batchelor, Tyrell Waite, Gregg Smith and Mason Warren all get the nod while Jamie McGuire, Taron Hare and Karl Hawley drop to the bench and Harry Vince is not involved in the matchday squad.

Smith will start ahead of his three-match ban, following his red card at Haig Avenue, which will begin on Saturday.

Jack Broadhead is not involved in the squad following his head injury sustained during the weekend's National League North defeat.

Alfreton's squad includes former Pilgrims Malachi Lavelle-Moore, Cecil Nyoni and Marcus Marshall.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Beatson, Keane, Batchelor, Cowgill, Waite, Chapman, Smith, Hemmings, Warren.

SUBS: McGuire, Hare, Hawley, Adams, Tshimanga.

ALFRETON: Elliott, Topliss, Allan, Platt, Shiels, Priestley, Jennings, Disley, Westcarr, Johnson, Marshall.

SUBS: Whitehouse, Robertson, McGowan, Nyoni, Sharp.

