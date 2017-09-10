Boston United must learn from Blyth ‘shambles’ - Broadhead

Jack Broadhead believes Boston United have to come up with a quick reponse to help them get over their ‘shambles’ at Blyth Spartans.

The Pilgrims return to action at Bradford Park Avenue tomorrow, just two days after their 5-2 defeat at Croft Park.

And the midfielder admits the best thing the team can do is to use Saturday’s fixture as a learning experience and ensure the performance isn’t repeated.

“Playing like that, six or seven of us at the start, it’s not good enough,” he said.

“It’s three corners and 3-0 down in 15 minutes, it’s a shambles.

“The lads are disappointed in the way we started, I can’t really put it into words.

“It’s devastating. We have to hold our hands up as players, we’ve let the staff down today, six or seven of us.

“We need to learn as much as we can from this.”

Kick off at the Horsfall Stadium will be at 7.45pm tomorrow.

Broadhead added: “It’s another tough game.

“A quick turnover but we’ve got to have an answer after that.

“We can’t play like that again, if selected.”