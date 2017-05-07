Boston United’s part-timers will still be able to compete with pro clubs, says Murray

Adam Murray believes he is laying the foundations to ensure Boston United can compete with their full-time rivals.

AFC Fylde - who won promotion - Kidderminster Harriers and Nuneaton Town were the National League North’s pro outfits this season.

Salford City and Harrogate Town will also move in that direction next season, while relegated York City are also expected to remain full-time.

But Murray doesn’t believe his squad will be left behind.

“I don’t look at it as a major issue,” he said.

“Clubs do it because they want the title of being ‘full time’.

“A lot of clubs do it and they don’t understand why they’re doing it.

“If you’re clever and you work right when you do work you can get the same benefits.”

As a semi-pro club, Boston currently train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, ahead of weekend fixtures.

However, this pattern will change when the club are facing midweek fixtures.

Explaining his throught process, Murray added: “When I first came to Boston, I’d been in full-time football 19 years and it was a big mindset change for me.

“But if I was running a full-time club, then if we were to play on a Saturday then, ultimately, the lads would be off on a Sunday.

“The way sport science is taking a big hold of the game, you recover on a Monday and do more analysis on a Monday, which we can do anyway.

“On a Monday now our players receive videos of the game, the good bits the bad bits, things to watch.

“That can be done via the internet.

“We don’t need to see them for that.”

Murray also suggested the training schedule is not too different for a semi-pro club.

He added: “On Tuesday you work the so-and-sos off them, and we train on Tuesday’s so nothing’s changed there.

“On Wednesday, generically, it’s a day off and Thursday’s more tactical work, so that’s two days of the same things.

“Friday would be a lower intensity session with more analytical work on the opposition, which we do anyway via the internet and other resources.”

However, Murray did admit there was one downside to being part-time.

He believes team bonding and understanding takes longer when you operate as a part-time club.

“The one thing it does hamper is the lads not seeing each other every day,” he said.

“That way you get a little bit more of a connection.

“It just takes a bit longer to get team spirit and togetherness.”