Boston United set for Mariners test

Boston United will host Grimsby Town in their Lincolnshire Senior Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Adam Murray has made it clear that he wants his Pilgrims squad to lift the county cup - and that means getting the better of their League Two rivals at the Jakemans Stadium (KO 3pm).

The Mariners have former Pilgrims Zak Mills and James McKeown in their ranks, while last season’s leading scorer and Player of the Year Jay Rollins has been on trial at Blundell Park this summer after turning down an extension to his Boston contract.

He featured in Town’s 4-0 quarter-final victory over Scunthorpe United on Thursday.

Grimsby have also beaten Stamford to reach the last four, while Boston progressed following a 1-0 success at Lincoln United.