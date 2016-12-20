Boston United squad desperate to help new boss Murray crown home debut with victory - Maguire

Joe Maguire says the Boston United squad would love to help Adam Murray pick up his first three Pilgrims points in front of his new home support.

The incoming manager will take his place in the Jakemans Stadium dug-out for the first time as his side host Curzon Ashton tonight (KO 7.45pm).

And Maguire hopes the side can build upon Murray’s first game in charge, Saturday’s 1-1 draw at FC United of Manchester.

“We want to win that game,” he said.

“If we get four points from two games its a great start for the team.

“It’s our goal to get up that table as quickly as we can, get up to 10th and push on from there.”

Murray is also eager to get points on the board.

He said: “There’s a lot of games coming up, which is good.

“If we can get it right quickly we’re in a good position to put a lot of points on the board, which we want, especially over Christmas.

“It’s better playing than training, especially if you can get into a rhythm.”

