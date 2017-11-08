Boston United to begin interviews for vacant manager role next week

Boston United will begin interviewing candidates for the vacant manager’s job next week.

Chairman David Newton was pleased with the high number of applicants interested in the role following the resignation of Adam Murray.

“We’re still seen as a big club and do attract some good interest,” he said.

“It’s up to us to sift through (the CVs) now and put the short-list together and make sure we make the right appointment.

“We hope to start interviews at the beginning of next week.

“As always, we’ve got the whole range of applicants, right from people with no experience to some very, very experienced managers, both at our level and below.”

Newton added: “I’m very pleased with the list of applicants we’ve had.

“We’ve had a lot of applicants and I’d like to think it’s certainly on a par with previous times, and I think the quality’s the same as well.”

Caretaker boss Karl Hawley - who oversaw Saturday’s win at Leamington - did not apply ahead of Friday’s deadline butNewton would still be happy to hear from him.