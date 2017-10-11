Boston United to discus Thomas loan extension with Mansfield Town

Boston United want to extend Jack Thomas’ loan spell at the Jakemans Stadium, but Adam Murray concedes that will depend on Mansfield Town’s plans for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his five performances for Boston so far, but his stay officially ends after Saturday’s FA Cup clash at Chorley (KO 3pm).

Murray wants to keep hold of the player, but doesn’t think it will be beneficial if he continues to turn out for both the Pilgrims and his parent club.

“We’ll speak to Mansfield, but they made him play in a reserve game (last) Tuesday, which wasn’t ideal,” said Murray, who gave Thomas his senior debut when he was the Stags manager.

“He looked a bit leggy for us (at Telford).

“We’ll have to see what the crack is with Mansfield as, if they’re going to play him in reserve games, we’re not going to be getting the best out of him.”