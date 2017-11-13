Boston United to host league rivals Kidderminster Harriers in FA Trophy

Boston United have been drawn at home to Kidderminster Harriers in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Kabongo Tshimanga was on the scoresheet as the Pilgrims drew 1-1 at Aggborough in their National League North meeting earlier this season.

The tie will be played on November 25 (KO 3pm) and will be new boss Craig Elliott’s first home game in charge, in his third different competition as Boston manager.