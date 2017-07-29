Boston United want to sign another striker ahead of new season

Adam Murray is hoping to bolster his squad with another striker before Saturday's trip to Southport.

The Boston United boss wants to bring in a further goalscoring option before the National League North gets underway.

"We probably need one more addition to add to the group, but now it's about turning our focus to Southport," said Murray, who has seen two targets move elsewhere this week.

"We've missed out on a couple over the last 48 hours, but we'll be working hard this week to bring someone in.

"If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. We've got enough in the building to get through."

Murray currently has Tyrell Waite, Karl Hawley, Kabongo Tshimanga and Gregg Smith at his disposal.

But with Smith still not ready for a full 90 minutes as he returns from a fractured ankle, Murray is keen to have additional firepower.

"We have to look at the fitness of Gregg and where he's at, even though he's ahead of schedule," the manager added.

"I still think he's one of the most effective target men at this level, but we can't put everything on him.

"We only want to bring in the right one and because we've got good options.

"We've got Kabby with his pace and movement, Karl and his link-up play and Gregg as more of a direct threat.

"We can be open in our choice of centre forward, if we can get it all in one (player) that'd be brilliant."

Murray has cast his eye over attacking trialists in match action this week but was keeping his cards close to his chest, saying they did 'Ok'.

Jack Cowgill was rested for today's 3-0 defeat at Hednesford after picking up a knock to the knee in training on Thursday.

However, the influential defender is expected to be available for selection at the weekend.

Reflecting on the contest at Keys Park, in which Murray put out a more experimental side, he said: "I had to tick some final things in my head, and we've done that.

"The disappointing thing for me is that we've gone off plan.

"In pre-season we've been good at keeping the ball. Today we couldn't string two passes together."