Boston United will bring in Rotherham United winger Mason Warren on loan

Rotherham United winger Mason Warren will join Boston United on loan, manager Adam Murray has confirmed.

The 20-year-old, who can also play at left back, made an appearance from the bench as the Pilgrims beat a young Grimsby Town side 3-0 in today’s Lincolnshire Senior Cup semi-final.

“Mason will be coming into the building with us,” Murray said.

“He is a player that’s technically very good and he’s obviously played for a Championship team.

“We want to get him in the building. He can play a number of positions and he gives us options.”

Murray confirmed that fellow Millers Darnelle Bailey-King and Kuda Muskwe, who have also trained with the club, are not in his plans.

It is yet to be confirmed how long Warren’s initial loan period will be, but Murray believes his latest addition will strengthen his squad.

He added: “I’m happy because we’ve got a small squad but a lot of quality in the team.

“The bit for us to continue making sure we have grit as well as the technical ability.

“We’ll speak to his parent club over the weekend and decide how we move forward with it.”

United will now face Gainsborough Trinity in the county cup final at a venue and on a date yet to be confirmed.

And although Adam Chapman, Brad Beatson and Kabongo Tshimanga found to net to secure victory, Murray was unhappy with his side’s first-half performance.

He said: “Getting into the final, that’s probably the bonus for the day.

“For me and this group of players, what we’re trying to get is a winning mentality.

“The plus point is we’ve scored three goals and won a game, but we were nowhere near the levels we need to be at.

“For the first 45 minutes it wasn’t good enough.

“We took a few strips off the paint at half time and we got a reaction, a more positive front-foot performance second half.”