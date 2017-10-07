Boston United youngsters out of the FA Youth Cup

Boston United's youngsters saw their interest in the FA Youth Cup ended with a 3-1 defeat at Tamworth last night.

Ryan Pratt - who scored a hat-trick in the previous round's 4-0 success at Greeley - gave the under 19s a 31st-minute lead.

But a minute later the hosts were level through Bobby Robinson in this second qualifying round fixture.

Kyle Hayden made it 2-1 to the Lambs on the stroke of half-time and completed the scoring with five minutes to go.