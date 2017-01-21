BPA 0 BOSTON UNITED 2: Rollins into double figures and Thomas opens his account as Pilgrims get back to winning ways

Three debuts. Three straight wins at the Horsfall Stadium. Three wins for new boss Adam Murray. And most importantly of all, three points.

Goals from Jay Rollins and Kalern Thomas ensured that Boston United’s winning streak at Bradford Park Avenue continued this afternoon.

It was leading scorer Rollins’ 10th of the season, while Thomas opened up his Pilgrims account.

But at the end of the day, both strikes proved vital as the Avenue - who languish in the National league North’s bottom three - could well have snuck something from the contest had it not been for appalling finishing and a refusal to grant the hosts a penalty.

But those issues will matter little to Boston as they board the coach back to Lincolnshire, leaving the site of their famous 2010 play-off final win with the vitory they needed following defeat to Stockport.

And as apalling as the BPA shooting was, Murray - whose record now stands at three wins, two draws and just one defeat - will happily point at the fact that Ross Durrant only had one save to make all afternoon.

Rollins - who netted within 60 seconds as Boston won 2-1 at the Horsfall Stadium last season - opened the scoring again, this time having to wait until the 33rd minute.

Richard Brodie’s dipping 25-yard free kick was parried by Jon Worsnop.

The keeper did enough to block Alex Simmons’ follow-up, but was still grounded as Rollins reacted first in the crowded penalty area to volley the ball into the unguarded net.

And Thomas secured victory with his first goal for the club, a deflected 20 yard effort which struck Ryan Toulson and looped over the helpless Worsnop.

After last week’s postponement against Chorley, Brodie finally got to make his Boston debut, starting in attack alongside Rollins and Simmons, beginning his third loan spell at United from Lincoln City and making his latest ‘debut’.

Karl Hawley, another new recruit, was named on the bench.

At the back, Nat Brown made his first start in defence for seven contests, replacing the suspended Josh Robinson, while Joe Maguire was amongsst the substitutes after overcoming medial ligament problems.

Murray’s two new boys almost repaid the manager for his faith early on, Brodie’s effort saved as he struck weakly on the turn and Simmons fizzing a bending strike wide from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Wayne Brooksby found himself in a shooting position but dragged his effort wide, beginning a theme of poor finishing for the hosts throughout the afternoon.

Rollins forced a save from Worsnop before the Pilgrims front three combined to open the scoring, Simmons almost doubling the lead with a powerful left-footed effort which bounced the wrong side of the post.

Although Bradford lacked the composure of Boston, they only went into the dressing room behind at the break due to their own poor finishing.

Reece Webb-Foster did the hard part in shrugging off big Boston defender Tom Batchelor, but with just Durrant to beat he got it all wrong, falling over as his clipped shot drifted out towards the byline.

Danny Boshell saw an effort deflect wide before volleying well over from the edge of the box after meeting Nicky Wroe’s corner.

And when Brooksby found himself unmarked in the Boston box he - somehow - couldn’t find the target.

The second 45 failed to match the first for chances, but Durrant rode his luck after taking out Webb-Foster in the box, only for referee Simeon Lucas to do Boston a huge favour and keep his whistle and lips apart.

As Bradford pushed on, the Pilgrims enjoyed chances on the counter, although a three-on-one effort broke down when Callum Chippendale’s touch was too heavy on his old home ground.

Durrant did well to deny Brooksby with a firm stop, but another break allowed Thomas to double the advantage.

With the three points looking safe Murray brought on player-coach Hawley for his debut following his morning switch from Rushall Olympic.

But he had little chance to make any impact as the the sting had already been taken out of the contest.

BPA: Worsnop, Toulson, Nowakowski, Dean (Sinclair 66), Knowles, Chippendale, Brooksby, D. Boshell, Webb-Foster (Dyche 79), Wroe, N. Boshell (Sharp 86); Subs (not used): Coates, Hall.

UNITED: Durrant; Thomas, Brown, Batchelor, Gordon; Gatter (Marshall 58), Fitzpatrick, Clarke; Rollins, Brodie (Hawley 75), Simmons (Chippendale 60); Subs (not used): Hilliard, Maguire.

Ref: Simeon Lucas.

Att: 329.