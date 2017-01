Striker Lamin Colley has left Boston United.

The summer signing has had his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The former Bradford Park Avenue forward netted just once for the Pilgrims in 14 appearances.

He struggled to hold down a regular place in the team, making five starts and nine appearances from the bench.

His only goal came in the 3-0 victory over Tamworth on August 16.

He also had a loan spell at Scarborough Athletic.