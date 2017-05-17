BREAKING: Jay Rollins rejects Boston United contract offer

Player of the Year Jay Rollins has rejected a new Boston United contract.

Last season’s leading scorer was offered a new deal at the end of the season, but he has told club officials he sees his future away from the Jakemans Stadium.

However, because he is under the age of 23, United can expect compensation from whichever club signs the attacker.

That would be a fee agreed by the two clubs or, if they cannot meet with their valuations of the player, an amount set by a tribunal.

Rollins, 22, joined the club from Armthorpe Welfare in the summer of 2015 and made 75 appearances, scoring 18 goals.

Twelve of those goals came last season as he topped the club’s scoring charts.

Rollins was also named the Pilgrims’ Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and BUSA Player of the Year after the final home game of the campaign.

Tom Batchelor, Liam Adams and Jan Yeomans have already pledged their future to the club while United are yet to make announcements on whether Kalern Thomas and Adam Chapman will accept offers.

Gregg Smith, Jack Broadhead and Harry Vince are already under contract.