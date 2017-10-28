BREAKING NEWS: Manager Murray quits Boston United

Adam Murray has resigned as Boston United manager.

The 36-year-old, who replaced Dennis Greene in the dug-out in December, stepped down from his role following today’s 3-2 home defeat to Brackley Town.

After picking up just one win from their past 11 league matches, Boston slipped into the National League North’s bottom two.

Former Mansfield Town boss Murray helped ensure the Pilgrims’ safety last season, but after a major summer rebuild the club found themselves struggling to improve upon their 15th-place finish.

And while Murray continued to bring in new players in a bid to improve the team, defensive frailties remained a recurring problem.

The Pilgrims have conceded 30 goals from 15 league matches, with only Nuneaton, Gainsborough (both 31) and North Ferriby (37) letting in more.

However, their -11 goal difference is the second worst of the division, behind basement side Ferriby’s -30.

Murray attempted to redefine the club’s structure and ethos, earning praise for a number of off-field changes he has overseen - including stadium and dressing room improvements and a modern, technology-led approach to coaching and management.

He also moved training sessions out of the county in a bid to attract players from a wider catchment area and led the club to the FA Cup’s final qualifying round, before this month’s defeat to Chorley, and next month’s Lincolnshire Cup final.

Those foundations he has laid may well prove beneficial to the club in the long term, but it was recent results which led to the manager calling time after less than 11 months in charge.

Murray leaves Boston United with 14 wins, 10 draws and 19 defeats from his 43 games.

His 33 per cent win ratio is, in fact, better than the 31 per cent ratio he acquired in his 103 games with the Stags.

The Pilgrims will issue a full statement tomorrow, ahead of Tuesday's contest with Salford City.