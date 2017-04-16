Broadhead can make Football League return

Adam Murray believes that Jack Broadhead has the talent to return to the Football League.

The utility man recently made the switch from Mickleover Sports, but previously spent two years as a professional with Chesterfield.

“He was someone I identified when I was at Mansfield as a very good young talent,” said Murray, who has long been keeping tabs on the defender-midfielder, since his days with the Stags.

“He’s multi-functional, intelligent and a very intelligent footballer.

“He knows the game and can control it.

“He’s somebody, a young lad, lot of potential, and cold go again. That’s on his toes.

“But we feel he’ll be a part of us moving forward.

“He looks at ease with the level and his positioning, he’s very, very clever and made some good decisions.”