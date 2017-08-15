Broadhead returns to make first start of the season as Boston United prepare for Tamworth

Jack Broadhead has returned to the Boston United starting line-up for tonight’s contest at Tamworth.
He is one of two changes to the side which beat Alfreton 3-1 a week ago, with Karl Hawley also making the starting line-up at the expense of Tyrell Waite and Gregg Smith, who begins a three-match suspension.
Broadhead left the field early on the opening day of the season after being knocked out with a knee to the head after his arrival from the bench.
His inclusion in the line-up signals his first National League North start since the final game of last season, a 4-2 defeat at Curzon Ashton.
Kick off will be at 7.45pm.
TAMWORTH: Rowley, Burns, Morley, Deeney, Jones, Upton, Ezewele, Verma, Styche, Taylor, Knights.
SUBS: Davies, Curley, Lane, Reid, Fox.
BUFC: Willis, Clifton, Beatson, Keane, Batchelor, Cowgill, Broadhead, Chapman, Hawley, Hemmings, Warren.
SUBS: Tshimanga, Hare, Waite, Vince, McGuire.
REF: Amy Fearn.
