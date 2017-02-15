Brodie has Boston United contract terminated after making just three appearances

Richard Brodie has had his Boston United contract terminated.

The striker, who only joined the club on January 12, has been told he is no-longer wanted at the Jakemans Stadium.

“Richard’s contract has been terminated, an internal matter that the club’s dealing with,” said manager Adam Murray, choosing not to elaborate further on the issues which led to the target man’s departure.

Brodie arrived at the Jakemans Stadium from National League York City after signing a contract until the end of the season, with an option to extend it for the 2017-18 campaign.

And despite stating he wished to lay down some roots at the club, he has left after making just three appearances.

Player-coach Karl Hawley took his place as the central striker for last night’s 3-1 victory over Chorley.

With Gregg Smith sidelined through injury and Brodie out the door, Murray says that he has every faith that the former Carlisle United and Mansfield Town attacker can thrive in that central role.

“We spoke in the the week, me Karl and Bunny (assistant Martyn Bunce) about how it would change, not our game plan, but the players’ mindset of how we go about things.

“When you have a so-called target man up there you do rush your passes.

“You saw it in the last home game. Every time you get the ball you hit it to the big front man and it didn’t work.

“We’ve got some very good footballers in the team and that showed with a different type of target man.

“When the ball went into Karl they knew, nine times out of 10, it was sticking and he’ll make a good decision to allow them to break off and make forward runs.

“In the second half we caused them all sorts of problems.”