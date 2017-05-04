Brown and Gordon the latest Pilgrims departures

Adam Murray’s summer clear out has reached double figures after defenders Nat Brown and Ben Gordon became the latest players to learn they were not being offered new deals.

Brown finished last season on loan from Lincoln City, but after penning a Pilgrims contract in the summer his campaign has been blighted by injury, managing just 14 appearances.

Nat Brown.

Gordon joined from Woking in September and started his first 20 games with the club.

However, he slipped behind Jan Yeomans in the pecking order and made just three starts in the final 14 matches of the campaign.

Shane Clarke, Callum Chippendale, Joe Maguire, Jason St Juste, Waide Fairhurst, Courtney Wildin, Marcus Marshall and Michael Emery have also left the club.