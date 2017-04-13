BROWNE ON THE BALL: Are Pilgrims peaking at the wrong time? Or could this be the start of something?

Duncan Browne isn’t being negative about this squad putting in their best performances as the season comes to a close...

Having just watched his Boston United side beat Telford 3-0 he had every right to bring in a bit of dark humour.

The Pilgrims were mathematically safe from the drop, they had kept their fifth clean sheet in seven matches and equalled their best win of the campaign with one of their most dominant displays.

But, of course, there was some frustration behind Murray’s words as his side hit their best form of the campaign with just four games to go.

It had taken three months since his December arrival to create a side in his image, so it was only natural for Murray to want to good times to roll on.

New players had come in, old ones had departed and - as has been the rule this season - others have limped off with untimely injuries.

As building processes go, only the Quadrant has seemed to offer more challenges round these parts for some time.

But on Saturday, as with the past handful of fixtures, we are beginning to see what a good Adam Murray side looks like.

Built on solid foundations, the defence is hard to break down.

The attack is built upon strong hold-up play and explosive pace.

In between is a midfield which is showing just why the Pilgrims boss stressed his desire for people to ‘control’ the ball when he first arrived.

Of course, the summer will bring Murray yet another rebuilding task as he looks to bolster his squad, while accepting that some of the team will decide it’s time to look for football elsewhere.

But United fans should now have every confidence in a manager who has already undertaken one tough rebuild, midway through a season.

With Louis Briscoe and Adam Chapman both starting to dictate games - and neither anywhere near their best form at present - you would hope a strong pre-season may see both back and offering even more.

Long-term injuries are also finally being overcome, and it cold be possible to see Gregg Smith, Grant Roberts, Herve Pepe-Ngoma and Joe Burgess among those attempting to work their way into the manager’s plans again.

This squad may be peaking at the wrong time, but it feels like there will be better to come next campaign.

In the meantime, with the top two of Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde yet to face United, Boston can look forward to those contests without the gloom that could be expected earlier in the season.

Upsets anyone?