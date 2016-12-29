BROWNE ON THE BALL: Murray’s school of rock is Juste the tonic for Boston United

Duncan Browne is raising the horns to celebrate Adam Murray’s brand of Heavy Metal Football...

The chance was gone. Possession was lost. Jason St Juste had seen the ball taken off his toes as he surged down the wing. Now it was the turn of Curzon Ashton to go on the attack.

At least that’s what Boston United fans have become used to expecting this season.

But last Tuesday something very different happened.

Without hesitation the Pilgrims wideman, not sparing a second to feel frustrated or sorry for himself, turned on his heels, gave chase, hassled and hurried his opponent and regained possession.

Advantage Boston again.

This pressing, defending from the front and general all-round enjoyment of annoying anyone in a different colour shirt by refusing to let them have a second’s peace with the ball is something Adam Murray wants to become a trademark of his Pilgrims side.

And you know what, it’s fun to watch isn’t it?

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp calls it Heavy Metal Football, and Boston’s own riff on the style appears to have got the Jakemans Stadium rocking again.

After that draw at FC United, last Tuesday’s win against the Nash and Boxing Day’s point taken from Trinity, Murray was quick to praise his team as a whole.

But following his first home game, Murray also pointed the finger at St Juste, explaining that the St Kitts and Nevis international displayed the attitude and mentality he now expects from all his attacking players - to be as relentless without the ball as they are with it at their feet.

He called it the ‘ugly’ side of the game.

And although it may not be as GIF-worthy as a slick passing move or a 20-yard screamer, in its own way it is just as enthralling to watch.

Boston United have, long since I was born, had a proud tradition of big, strong, no-nonsense defenders.

Martin Hardy, David Rennie, Alan White, Paul Ellender, Colin Hoyle and Shaun Pearson have been some of that ilk in more recent memory.

But a good defender can become a great defender when he isn’t wasting his time chasing space and stray balls which those further up the pitch have given up on.

Harrassing another so tenaciously in the street would be weird, it may even earn you an ASBO.

But on the pitch it’s a thing of beauty when executed well.

There was less of an opportunity to see this style of play on Boxing Day as Gainsborough failed to keep possession as well as the Nash, but glimpses were still there.

I’m pretty sure that St Juste legging it back to regain possession won’t be the defining moment of Murray’s York Street tenure.

But it may well be the first big indication of things to come.