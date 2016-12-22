BROWNE ON THE BALL: There’s no time like the present as Murray adds to Boston United squad

Duncan Browne has been impressed with the speed at which the new Pilgrims boss has moved to strengthen the squad...

Adam Murray doesn’t waste any time, does he?

Adam Murray.

By Monday evening, just a week into his new job as Boston United boss, he had already made his third signing, proving that his promises of strengthening the squad and adding ‘leaders’ to the pitch were certainly the real deal and more than just fan-pleasing bluster.

Signing number three was Tom Batchelor, the towering defender who has most recently been turing out for Grantham Town.

For those Pilgrims fans who made the trip to Stamford’s Zeeco Stadium in pre-season, Batchelor’s size would most likely have seen him cast as the big, snarling, rough-and-tumble bad guy were it not for another certain Daniel on the pitch that day. A bloke going by the name of Gregg Smith.

When Smith made the switch to the Jakemans Stadium prior to the start of the campaign, it was quickly evident that his physical presence was exactly what the Pilgrims needed up top.

Something which has been proven correct over time as he continues to score vital goals for the club.

And Batchelor could well offer the similar type of battling quality at the other end of the pitch.

Throw in Murray’s other two signings - former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ross Durrant, who has more recently been plying his trade with Ilkeston, and Burton Albion loanee Charlie Gatter, who made his debut as a holding midfielder - and you’ve suddenly got a whole new spine to the team.

Perhaps a more stoic backbone in the mould of Murray himself who, a decade and a day before his dug-out debut, was battling the Pilgrims as part of the Torquay United team down on the south coast.

These signings certainly fit in with the new manager’s desire for players who, he feels, can stand up for themselves, and teammates, on those occasions when things get a little tasty in the National League North.

Learning to ‘take a punch on the nose’ is the phrase the manager had favoured so far.

As Murray reiterated at Broadhurst Park on Saturday, following that 1-1 draw with FC United, he has inherited a side that knows how to create chances and score goals.

The problem so far this season has been at the other end.

But with a defender, goalkeeper and holding midfielder added to the ranks, that glaring problem is swiftly being addressed.

