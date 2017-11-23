BROWNE ON THE BALL: Wembley is still the goal for Boston United - 32 years after the class of ‘85

You know what happened. You’ve probably watched the video enough times.

Gerard Creane played it square to Paul Casey, the defender correcting his run, taking a touch and striking a 50-yard pass which dissected eight opponents.

Running on to the high bounce was Chris Cook. The striker surged goalside of his marker and used his laces to guide the ball over the onrushing keeper.

It landed high in the net. Cook threw his body into the air, his knees bent and his fists pumping his arms forward. Boston United had scored at Wembley.

As the full-time whistle blew Wealdstone were the victors, their two early goals enough to see them, not Boston, hold the FA trophy aloft.

But that day, that goal and Kevin Blackwell’s penalty save still hold important places in Pilgrims’ folklore.

Just last Saturday home fans were chanting ‘we’re the famous Boston United and we’ve been to Wembley’ during the home game with Stockport County.

It still matters 32 years on.

Knockout football seems to hold a special place in the hearts of United fans.

For the young ones there is that hope of another run which could become the stuff of legend, the chance for them to have their own day out to tell the kids about - a new Wembley, Baseball Ground or White Hart Lane.

For the more senior supporters there’s the chance to reignite those memories a final time, safe in the memory that cup winners get to keep cups and no secretive panel can suddenly decide to give the trophy to Wigan instead.

On Saturday the Pilgrims once again begin their quest for FA Trophy as they host National League North rivals Kidderminster Harriers.

For a side at the wrong end of the table the Trophy may not be the number one priority this season.

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter.

Boston and new manager Craig Elliott are no strangers to the buzz that knockout football can bring, the Pilgrims and their fans devastated by that narrow FA Cup replay defeat to Chorley and Elliott immensely proud of Shaw Lane reaching the first round before defeat to League Two Mansfield Town.

A good cup run could do wonders for morale, for confidence.

And you never know, there may even be the chance for another name to be entered into folklore.

The chance to be the second Pilgrims to score at the famous stadium.

The chance to change that chat to ‘we’re the famous Boston United and we’ve been to Wembley - twice!’