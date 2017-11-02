BROWNE ON THE BALL: Who will be Mr Right for Boston United’s dug-out?

CVs at the ready, it’s happening again.

For the sixth time in 10 years Boston United are preparing to go through the interview process to select their next manager.

Paul Hurst and Rob Scott.

Saturday’s 3-2 reverse against Brackley saw Adam Murray decide it was time to leave the Jakemans Stadium dug-out, the side second-bottom and with one win from 11 National League North matches.

Murray’s near-11 months in the job had brought new technology-led ways to the club, he had overseen improvements throughout the place and even put something of an FA Cup run together.

But despite his best efforts, the results were just not coming, meaning it’s back to square one again.

Whoever the successful candidate is, they will follow on from Tommy Taylor, Steve Welsh, Rob Scott and Paul Hurst, Jason Lee and Lee Canoville, Lee on his own, Graham Drury, Dennis Greene and Adam Murray as the Pilgrims’ ninth official manager/managerial partnership of the Chestnut era and - if you throw in interim bosses Karl Hawley, Graham Hyde and Martyn Bunce - the 12th person to manage the club in a competitive match in the past decade.

Dennis Greene.

But the real question is, what is the club looking for?

When going through the selection process board members David Newton, Neil Kempster and Chris Cook approach recruitment with an open mind, selecting a shortlist from the CVs they receive and offering the job to the person they feel will do the best job following interview.

During their reign the club has seen ex-pros with top-flight knowledge, up-and-coming hungry managers with proven track records, Jack-the-lad motivators and statistic-led modern football men given the gig - all with contrasting outcomes.

Taylor, Scott/Hurst, Lee/Canoville, Drury and Murray were the five previous managers to be offered the role full time following interview, while Greene missed out to Drury but got the call following the successful candidate’s exit.

Jason Lee.

The Scott and Hurst partnership was the most successful, bringing the club their only promotion in the past 15 years, but Hurst’s heroics in League One with Shrewsbury, plus success at Grimsby Town, have shown this place was only ever going to be a stop gap.

Behind them is Greene with three top-six finishes. Close, but not quite.

Perhaps a leftfield Scott-Greene partnership is the future?

Perhaps not.

Adam Murray.

This week Newton said he was again looking with an open mind, but did stress the word experience.

Whether that is experience of this level, experience of lifting a struggling squad, experience of pulling away from relegation or experience of the place itself may not matter, as long as they get the right man in and pull the Pilgrims up the table.