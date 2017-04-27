BROWNE ON THE BALL: You want glory? You may have to be patient

Duncan Browne believes Boston United are on the right road, but it will be a long journey ahead...

Patience is a virtue.

In the fast-moving and ever-evolving world of football it’s hard to remember that sometimes.

Your left back shanks his first touch into the crowd and the instant reaction is to loudly tell him he deserves to be punched repeatedly until dead.

Fail to change your ill-thought-out tactics early enough and the game’s lost before the pies have sold out.

We’re now at a stage where you need to tie up the local market trader as the club’s official supplier of butternut squash in a flash because, if you don’t, Man United will have him.

They have everyone else.

So, down at York Street, you can understand the fans’ leg-twitching frustration towards a season that failed to live up to the billing, coupled with a general desire to get on with it.

A decade ago this club was in the Football League, and still in with a shout of survival, both on and off the pitch.

Since then there has been three demotions, one promotion and a hat-trick of close-but-not-quites.

Boston used to play cup games against Brighton and Hove Albion.

These days it’s Witton Albion.

While the Pilgrims have slowly rebuilt their finances, their status in the footballing pyramid and - most important of all - their reputation, they have had to suffer the indignity of watching others speed past them.

It’s particularly gauling for the club to tread water and pay off creditors while other teams have gone bust, reformed, kept their stadiums and - powered by the togetherness and spirit which appears when the chips are down - created larger fanbases, a winning metality and the momentum which has seen them swiftly climb the ladder.

As if that wasn’t enough for the old guard to contend with, there are also the new-money clubs - backed by the kind of people who think Monaco is home for seven months of the year, rather than that team on BT Sport on a Sunday night - that are able to keep chucking cash at a problem until it is no more.

Established clubs with established fanbases, doing things no differently than before, are slowly being squeezed further down the the pyramid because they can no-longer compete.

Indeed, fairweather supporters love to back a winner.

This, whether you like it or not, is progress.

It’s the future.

How different is the ethos behind Salford City and Manchester City?

And sometimes the status quo does need a flipping good shake-up.

Frustrated clubs have two options - defeat or compete.

Speaking at last week’s Fans’ Forum, Boston chairman David Newton made it very clear he sees the Pilgrims in that latter category.

He outlined the work going on behind the scenes at the new stadium, which will make the club self-sufficient with a seven-days-per-week income.

To his side was Adam Murray, the manager who spoke of his desire to build a squad strong enough to win trophies and to earn promotion.

The right people are making the right noises, trying to do things in the right way.

But the problem with that is success has to be built, not bought.

United are a club moving in the right direction, albeit on a road packed with bumps and pitfalls.

And on those occasions when things don’t go to plan, it’s perhaps best to remember one thing...

Patience is a virtue.