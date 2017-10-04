Bucks party? Killock eyes Pilgrims points at former club Telford

Shane Killock wants to mark his return to AFC Telford United by securing three points.

The former Bucks centre back made his Boston United debut in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup win at AFC Mansfield, teeing up Jack Broadhead for the Pilgrims’ opener.

And now he is looking for his first National League North win with the club, against the side he skippered to promotion from this division.

“I spent three years there. Got promoted as well,” the 28-year-old said.

“It’s a good club and good set-up.

“We’ll expect ourselves to win. We’ll be going there for the three points, definitely.”

Killock, who has also played for Harrogate Town, joined Boston on an initial month-long loan from Bradford Park Avenue.

He is hoping to use his stint to get back to full fitness after a foot injury left him sidelined for the start of the campaign, the weekend’s win being his first match of the season.

“It’s been frustrating. I got injured about three days before pre-season and hadn’t taken part in a game,” he told bufc.co.uk.

“It’s important for me to try to get some games, help the team along and get on a good cup run - pick up some points in the league as well.”

United have been drawn away at league rivals Chorley in the FA Cup’s fourth qualifying round, the contest set to be played on October 14.