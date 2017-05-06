Burgess desperate to prove himself

Joe Burgess says he will be spending his summer working towards earning a new deal with Boston United.

The defender played the first 45 minutes of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Curzon Ashton, his first appearance since breaking his foot in the October 8 draw with Worcester City.

And now he says he is hungry to prove himself to boss Adam Murray.

“The gaffer’s given me the chance and he’s worked really hard to give me the chance in training as well,” he said.

“It’s all you can ask for.

“So in terms of the summer, I’ll be back in.

“He’s not seen enough of me and he can’t make a decision based on training only.

“So the summer’s where it’s going to be at for me.”

Murray says he has been impressed by Burgess’ dedication to his rehabilitation.

He said: “From what I’ve seen (at Curzon) and, in his attitude towards his rehab and work rate, he’s been fantastic.

“And for 45 minutes he looked fantastic.

“He blew up at half time, but he’s been out for a long time and we expected that.

“But he’s done himself no harm.”