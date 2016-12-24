Camp is a happier place, says Maguire

Joe Maguire believes the arrival of new manager Adam Murray has added a spring to the Pilgrims’ step.

“We’ve had a good week of training with the gaffer, he’s got everyone running and working on shape,” he said after Saturday’s draw at FC United. “You could see on the pitch, it was totally different.

“He’s a top bloke, everyone seems to be happy.

“The training camp’s a lot happier.”

Defender Maguire revealed that the squad being given a clean slate has added extra confidence to fringe players, using striker Lamin Colley, who has returned from a loan spell with Scarborough Athletic, as an example.

He added: “He’s a brought a smile back to everyone’s face.

“Lam’s come back with a bit more of a buzz, and it’s fresh start for everyone.”