Chapman handed debut as Pilgrims host Harrogate

Adam Chapman will make his Boston United debut as the Pilgrims host Harrogate Town.

The midfielder, who joined last week from Gainsborough Trinity, is one of four changes to the starting XI which lost 1-0 at Tamworth last Saturday.

Charlie Gatter, Jay Rollins and Josh Robinson also return to the side as Marcus Marshall, Nat Bron, Alex Simmons and Joe Fitzpatrick miss out, Brown and Marshall not making the match day squad.

Left back Jan Yeomans, who has joined the club from Radcliffe Olympic after impressing in training, is named on the bench.

Former Pilgrims skipper Liam Agnew has been named on the bench for Town.

Boston’s home record against Harrogate isn’t the most memorable, with the Pilgrims recording one win, three draws and three defeats against Town.

Harrogate won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Wetherby Road back in August.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

UNITED: Durrant, Thomas, Robinson, Batchelor, Gordon, Clarke, Chapman, Gatter, Rollins, Brodie, Chippendale.

SUBS: Hawley, Hilliard, Fitzpatrick, Simmons, Yeomans.

HARROGATE: Crook, Turner, Parker, Burrell, Shiels, Ellis, Colbeck, Kerry, Ainge, Swain, Leesley.

SUBS: Thanoj, Emmett, Muskwe, Platt, Agnew.

REF: Anthony Tankard.

Follow @standardduncan on Twitter for match updates and log onto www.bostonstandard,co.uk at full time for a report and reaction.