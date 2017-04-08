Chapman returns as Pilgrims chase safety

Adam Chapman returns to the Boston United starting XI as the Pilgrims look to secure safety at home to AFC Telford United this afternoon.

He is the only change to the side which drew 0-0 at Brackley Town last weekend.

Skipper Chapman, back from a family illness, replaces Shane Clarke in the team.

Jan Yeomans also starts after last week’s head collision which saw him substituted.

If Boston win and Gainsborough Trinity draw or lose today then their place in the National League North is secured.

Also, if United draw and Gainsborough lose and Stalybridge don’t win then they’re safe.

Fomer Pilgrims Joe Fitzpatrick starts for the Bucks.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

UNITED: Durrant, Thomas, Batchelor, Brown, Yeomans, Vince, Chapman, Broadhead, Rollins, Dieseruvwe, Briscoe.

SUBS: Simmons, Clarke, Bishop, Robinson, Hilliard.

TELFORD: Burton, Samuels, Dielna, Bailey, Havern, Fitzpatrick, McCarthy, Wilson, Hughes, Marsden, Westwood.

SUBS: Rea, Hodge, Reynolds, Higham, McCone.

REF: Garreth Rhodes.

Follow @standardduncan on Twitter for live updates and log onto www.bostonstandard.co.uk at full time for a report and reaction.