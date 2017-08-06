Chapman says Boston United are embarrassed by Southport defeat

Pilgrims skipper Adam Chapman was left 'embarrassed and angry' as Boston United kicked off their season with a 4-0 defeat at Southport.

It was a miserable day for Adam Murray's side, who also saw Gregg Smith sent off for an elbow on Curtis Jones and lost Jack Broadhead to injury after he took a knee to the head.

But it was the overall performance which left Chapman smarting.

"I'm embarrassed. Everybody should be embarrassed by that," he said.

"I'm very, very angry, upset and apologetic.

"It's not good enough all over. From one to 11 there wasn't one thing positive to come out."

Chapman suggested that Boston may have been suffering from overconfidence following a mostly positive pre-season, but had a simple warning for his teammates.

"I don't know if it's a case of some people thinking you can just turn up," he added.

"First and foremost, it's a scrap every single week and we didn't look like we could match them.

"We gave away a sloppy goal early doors.

"It's too easy to play against us right now. It has to change and it has to change quickly.

"The only positive we can take from today is that Jack seems to be ok."

The Pilgrims host Alfreton Town on Tuesday night, with the skipper demanding an instant response from the dressing room.

Chapman continued: "We've got a game Tuesday to put it right.

"It's on our toes, not the manager's or the staff's.

"And if you get the opportunity then you're one of the lucky ones.

"It is good we've got the games to put it right but I don't want this to happen ever again."

Last night Smith took to Twitter to apologise for his red card, stating he felt 'ashamed' by his actions.