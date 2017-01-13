Chippendale calls on Boston United to claim Chorley scalp and prove the Pilgrims should be a top-10 club

Callum Chippendale is calling on Boston United to claim the scalp of highflying Chorley - and prove that the Pilgrims are good enough to justify a top-10 spot.

The Magpies sit comfortably in the National League North’s play-off places and have already recorded a 2-0 win at United’s expense at Victory Park back in August.

But Chippendale believes that there’s no time like the present for the Pilgrims to bounce back from the weekend’s defeat to Stockport County, their first loss under Adam Murray.

“All the lads want to turn it around for Chorley now,” the midfielder said, looking forward to Saturday’s home clash.

“That was the worst performance we’ve had under Adam, but we’re ready to bounce back and ready for Chorley.

“The result doesn’t change anything. Every game we go into we go in it to win.

“We want to climb that table and get as many points as possible.

“Losing was a sucker punch and is definitely a motivation to come back better and go and get three points.”

Boston’s mandate remains to break into the division’s top 10 and then climb as high as possible.

But Chippendale admits that they now have to back up the talk with results.

He continued: “Getting three points off them, it would be nice to be able to compare us to them and see where we are.

“We think we’re beter than where we are in the league as a team.

“We’ve got ability and people who can win games, but we need to prove it now.

“We do believe we can climb the table.”

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 3pm.