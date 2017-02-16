Chippendale happy to fight for his place in the Boston United team

Callum Chippendale says he is happy to battle for a place in the Boston United starting XI.

The summer signing has found himself in and out of the team this season.

However, either from the bench or starting XI he has featured in every single game under boss Adam Murray, despite the arrivals of Charlie Gatter, Joe Fitzpatrick and Adam Chapman, plus the return to fitness of Shane Clarke.

And with Lewis Hilliard, Harry Vince and Marcus Marshall also looking for a game in a similar position, plus Grant Roberts and Jason St Juste looking to return from injury, boss Murray is spoilt for choice.

However, Chippendale welcomes the challenge.

He said: “Competition is good, it brings the best out of people.

“It makes you perform better in training to try to get a place in the team.

“You’re in and out a bit more, but you know that when you get the shirt and your opportunity you have to take it.

“Its a very good club to be at and I want to keep on trying to be part of the team and giving everything I can.”