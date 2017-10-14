CHORLEY 0 BOSTON UNITED 0: Ten-man Pilgrims hold on in tense FA Cup draw

Boston United and Chorley will do it all again on Tuesday night as the two sides played out a goalless FA Cup stalemate.

It was the fourth time in a row the Pilgrims failed to net in a contest at Victory Road, but after Jan Yeomans became the sixth United player to see red this season, Adam Murray’s side will be much the happier of the two teams going into the replay at the Jakemans Stadium.

Murray made two changes to the side which lost 2-1 at Telford in the league seven days earlier.

In came Gregg Smith and James Clifton, the skipper returning from suspension, while Jay Rollins dropped to the bench and Jack Broadhead was omitted from the squad.

United may have beaten Chorley 2-0 in August but the Magpies have climbed the table and began the day in seventh.

And they began looking the stronger side, Adam Blakeman’s free kick twice repelled by the away side’s wall and Scott Leather blasting wide from long range.

Boston imposed themselves on the game but couldn’t find the net when Smith’s cross-shot drifted wide and Clifton’s free kick was fumbled by formr Pilgrims trialist Matt Urwin, only for the danger to eventually be cleared.

As Boston stood firm Chorley found themselves shooting from distance, Leather and Nick Haughton trying their luck but failing to hit the target.

The Pilgrims felt they should have had a penalty as Jan Yeomans crashed to the floor when in a good shooting position, but the whistle didn’t blow.

And with 18 minutes to go, Boston were down to 10, Yeomans shown a red card - and Boston’s sixth of the season - for his part in a melee after Clifton had abruptly ended a Magpies break.

From the free kick Haughton sent another long-ranger off target.

Ashley Hemmings’ first touch for Boston was to take a free kick, but the Chorley wall stood firm.

George Willis was forced to earn his sixth clean sheet of the season at the death, reacting well to deny Marcus Carver a scoring chance and holding onto Jason Walker’s tame header.

And into stoppage time Blakeman’s drive was blocked by the body of Jamie McGuire, meaning it ended all square.

That was the 10th meeting between the two sides in less than four years, with the results curently standing at three wins apiece and four draws.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague (Walker 69), Leather, Jordan, Haughton, O’Keefe, Carver, Wilson (Hughes 81), Cottrell; Subs (not used): Anson, Charnock, Jarvis, Azam, Osei Kofi.

UNITED: Willis, Wakefield, Killock, McGowan, Yeomans, Clifton, Keane, McGuire, Thomas (Vince 60), Tshimanga (Rollins 66), Smith (Hemmings 78); Subs: Chapman, Hawley, Beatson, Adams.

Ref: Tom Parsons.

Att: 1,204.