Clarke believes new boss Murray is getting an ‘extra 30%’ from Boston United’s squad

Shane Clarke believes that new manager Adam Murray is already getting more from the Boston United squad.

The midfielder was teammates with his new boss at Worksop Town, and says he knew that the former Mansfield Town man would be able to deliver in the Jakemans Stadium dug-out.

“I’ve played with the gaffer at Worksop briefly and he was very professional then,” said Clarke, who made his first appearance of the season on Sunday following a lengthy injury.

“He’s taken his playing role into management and he’s had a couple of good years with Mansfield, and he’s trying to implement that stuff with us in this part-time club.

“He’s bringing an extra 20 or 30 per cent out of us already. Hopefully we can kick on further.”

Clarke says the squad have also responded well to Murray’s no-nonsense management style, adding: “It’s black and white with the gaffer, he’ll tell you what he wants and what he expects.

“I think everybody’s listened and taken it on board.

“That’s it now, we’ll listen to his orders and we’ll go out and try to do the best for him.”

Clarke is still trying to regain his match fitness after sitting out the first half of the season with an Achilles injury.

But the 29-year-old is desperate to impress, aiming to be with Boston for the forseeable future.

Clarke was part of the Pilgrims 2010-11 squad which reached the play-off semi-finals, only to lose out to Guiseley on penalties.

And he hopes he can help bring the good times back.

“That’s half the reason I signed back,” he continued.

“I had great spell the first time I came and I want to get that back again really.

“It’s a big club and we should be higher, but we’re pushing towards that.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and in front of the Boston fans again.

“I won’t shy away from the fact that, when I did sign here, I wanted to say to everybody that I wanted to see out my career at this club.

“Getting injured was a massive blow to me.”

Clarke is also adamant that the Pilgrims shouldn’t write off this current campaign.

“There’s every chance we can still be up there,” he added.

“I had a great experience when I was at Tamworth, we went 12 games unbeaten and went right from the bottom of the league to third.

“I think ultimately we can do well. If we get some wins together and go on an unbeaten run then we can kick on.

“There’s no reason why we can’t be up there. Mathematically it’s still possible, so we keep on trying.”