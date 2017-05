Shane Clarke has become Boston United’s eighth departure.

Pilgrims manager Adam Murray has decided not to offer the midfielder, whom he played alongside at Worksop, an extension to his deal.

Midfielder Clarke captained United this season but only made 11 appearances due to a long-term Achilles injury.

Callum Chippendale, Joe Maguire, Jason St Juste, Waide Fairhurst, Courtney Wildin, Marcus Marshall and Michael Emery have also left the club.