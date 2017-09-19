Clifton leads by example as Boston United win FA Cup replay at Haughmond

James Clifton was Boston United's captain marvel as the Pilgrims booked their place in the FA Cup's third qualifying round.

With Adam Chapman named on the bench, the stand-in skipper scored twice as United recorded a 5-0 win in their replay at Haughmond.

He opened the scoring with a drive from the edge of the penalty area and his second, Boston's third of the night, saw Clifton cut inside before finding the back of the net.

The skipper came within a whisker of grabbing the match ball, seeing another effort smash against the crossbar.

Jay Rollins, Gregg Smith and Kabongo Tshimanga - with a last-gasp penalty - were also on target as Boston left Shropshire with the victory at the second time of asking, after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday.

Youth teamer Taylor Gray made his senior debut with a late appearance from the bench.

United will now travel to face AFC Mansfield in the next round after they edged past Rushall Olympic 2-1.

Meanwhile, Boston Town will host Hyde United after their 2-0 victory over Warrington this evening.

Both sides are scheduled to play their matches on September 30.