Cowgill back from injury as Pilgrims prepare for Southport

Jack Cowgill is named in Boston United’s starting XI as the Pilgrims prepare to kick off their National League North campaign at Haig Avenue.

The defender was left out of last weekend’s final pre-season friendly at Hednesford following a knee injury picked up in training.

But manager Adam Murray believes the former Barnsley man is ready to face Southport, who dropped out of the National League last season.

The Sandgrounders have had a complete summer rebuild with none of today’s squad featuring for the club in the 2016-17 campaign.

SOUTHPORT: Turner, Jackson, White, C. Jones, Dugdale, Smith, Kissock, Schumacher, Roberts, Sampson, Martin.

SUBS: Jennings, Zama, Fletcher, E. Jones, Roache.

UNITED: BUFC: Willis, Hare, Beatson, McGuire, Keane, Cowgill, Vince, Chapman, Hawley, Hemmings, Clifton.

SUBS: Warren, Smith, Waite, Broadhead, Tshimanga.

REF: Simon Mather.

