Date set for Boston United’s county cup final

Boston United and Gainsborough Trinity will meet in the Lincs Senior Cup final next month.
The date has been set for the county cup clash, to be held at the Northolme on Tuesday, November 21.
The match will kick off at 7.45pm.
Boston United and Gainsborough Trinity will meet in the Lincs Senior Cup final next month.
The date has been set for the county cup clash, to be held at the Northolme on Tuesday, November 21.
The match will kick off at 7.45pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.