Deadline extended! Hawley considering Boston United manager job, as chairman Newton says he'd accept his caretaker's application

Karl Hawley admits that his first win as a manager may convince him to throw his hat into the ring for the vacant Boston United job.

The caretaker boss conceded that's he has been too focused on taking charge of team issues since last week’s resignation of Adam Murray to think about typing up his CV.

But despite missing out on Friday’s deadline, the player-boss is hoping chairman David Newton may be willing to let him apply.

When asked if victory at Leamington has made him keener on the role, he said: “I can’t say it doesn’t.

“As a footballer, manager or coach you love winning. Everything’s better when you get points.

“I think the deadline’s gone but I’ll have a think about it and see what the chairman says.”

Newton told The Standard that he would be happy to still accept an application from his caretaker boss.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Karl. I’ve got a lot of respect for him,” Newton said.

“He’s a proper man and I’d be happy if Karl put his name forward.

“We put in a great performance on Tuesday (against Salford) and we were unlucky not to get anything from that game.

“And (beating Leamington) is the type of performance you hope can turn a season around, and that’s credit to Karl, Dave (McCarthy - coach) and everybody associated.”