Boston United have signed defender Tom Batchelor.

The 25-year-old centre back signed forms with the club last night and looks set to make his debut against Curzon Ashton tonight (KO 7.45pm).

Batchelor played against Boston for Stamford in pre-season and has also turned out for Grantham Town this term.

He is a Adam Murray’s third signing, following on from keeper Ross Durrant and loanee Charlie Gatter.