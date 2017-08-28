Defender Batchelor leaves Boston United

Tom Batchelor has left Boston United, manager Adam Murray has revealed.

The defender, who joined from Grantham Town last season, has quit the club.

Batchelor was not involved in the squad ahead of Saturday’s defeat at FC United and is again absent today as United prepare to face Nuneaton.

Murray explained: “I received a message last midweek that Tom’s decided to quit.

“I don’t know if that’s football in general, but he said he couldn’t do it anymore, do what was being asked of him.”

Batchelor is currently under contract with the club, so cannot join another side until the deal expires.