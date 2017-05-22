Defender Cowgill joins Pilgrims

Jack Cowgill has become Boston United’s third summer signing.

The 20-year-old defender, who stands at 6ft 2ins, has signed a contract after joining from Barnsley.

Cowgill has spent time on loan with Braintree Town in the National League and also featured for National League North champions AFC Fylde.

Manager Adam Murray says Boston have beaten off competition from other clubs for Cowgill’s signature.

He said: “It’s definitely a coup for us to land a player of Jack’s calibre.

“He was in demand from clubs higher up the pyramid but he has turned down those advances to join our project at Boston United.

“We are delighted to have him here.”

He is the Pilgrims’ third new recruit following the arrivals of goalkeeper George Willis and defender Bradley Beatson from Gainsborough Trinity over the weekend.