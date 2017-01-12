Double Conference-winning striker Brodie joins Boston United

Boston United have pulled off a coup in signing striker Richard Brodie.

Manager Adam Murray has finally got the experienced attacker he has been shopping for after landing the 29-year-old this evening.

Richard Brodie.

The 6ft 2ins Brodie has had a successful goalscoring career with the likes of York City, Crawley Town, Aldershot Town and Stockport County, and appears to be the perfect physical presence up top to replace injured target man Gregg Smith.

He has also had loan spells at clubs including Barrow, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe, Hereford United, Southport, Macclesfield Town and Grimsby Town.

Gateshead-born Brodie - who has earned two England C caps - won the Conference Premier title in back-to-back seasons with Crawley (2011) and Fleetwood (2012).

He has signed a contract until the end of the season, with an option of extending the deal for an additional 12 months.

Brodie has scored five times for York City in the National League this term, and also turned out for the Silkmen on loan.

This week Murray told The Standard that he wouldn’t panic buy, and would only bring in a player if he believed they had what it took to improve the squad.

He said: “I’ve spoken to the chairman about taking things forward and he’s said that if we’re going to bring players in they’ve got to be right, and with a view to being here next season as part of what we’re building.”

Brodie will be eligible to face Chorley at the Jakemans Stadium on Saturday (KO 3pm).