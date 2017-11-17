Double delight for Boston United Ladies! Clarke gets Wales call and Davis becomes youngest-ever player

Olivia Clark, the Boston United Ladies goalkeeper, may be set for international duty after being called up to the provisional Wales women’s under 19s squad

Clark underwent trials for the Wales women’s age category squad last month.

The 16-year-old has already represented England Schools but qualifies to represent Wales through a Welsh grandparent.

As she is unable to travel to the weekly training programme at Ystrad Mynach, she will have to wait until February to link up with the squad.

“Everyone at Boston United is absolutely thrilled for Liv,” said manager Nick Reeson. “She is an outstanding talent and this call-up is testament to her hard work and dedication.

“Her move up into senior football this season has been seamless and she has been the backbone to the team’s fantastic start, with some outstanding performances.”

There has been more to celebrate for the Pilgrims Ladies, who currently sit top of the Lincolnshire County Women’s League, as Sam Davis has become the youngest-ever player to feature for the team.

She faced Appleby Frodingham aged 16 years and eight days, beating Clark’s record by 10 days.

Davis regularly plays for the club’s Girls Regional Talent Club under 16s but was called up to the senior squad following some promising displays.

“Sam is a player we have been watching over the last few months and felt deserved an opportunity,” Reeson said.

“I am always keen to introduce our younger players into the senior side when the time is right.

“We have some very good young players here at the football club throughout all of our age groups and I am hoping that Sam is the first of other under 16s players to be introduced to the senior squad within the coming months.”